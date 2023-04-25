The judges leaned in, hands clasped behind their backs.

Everyone grew quiet as they stared at the two tiny black birds flitting before them, wondering which one would break the silence.

“One. Two,” a judge called out softly as the bird on the right erupted into tinkly chirps. It then abruptly stopped as the bird in the cage next to it darted about before bursting into song, only to be surpassed seconds later by his foe, which spread its wings and tail in anticipated triumph.

These are Guyana’s speed-singing contests — a centuries-old tradition where male finches are placed in cages next to each other as judges count the number of chirps they emit in the span of five minutes. It’s a hobby and business that rakes in thousands of dollars and is expected to grow into an even bigger gambling operation given the recent massive oil discovery off the coast of this small South American country, whose economy is expected to grow by an average annual rate of 25% in upcoming years.

The races are held every Sunday across the country, with men gathering along roadsides at dawn with their caged birds and local beer to celebrate or mourn afterward.

“God. Family. Birds. That’s my life,” said Olwayn Lynch, a 46-year-old transportation business owner.

The races are closely scrutinized given the money involved, so people record them for replay in case someone feels a judge counted too many or too little chirps and demands a recount.

There’s also big money in selling these finches: Average singers go for around $75, while winners can cost up to $10,000. The demand for these birds is so high that they are often smuggledto places like New York, where the Guyanese diaspora also organizes races. Smugglers have tucked finches into hair curlers, toilet paper rolls, pantyhose and other items. Some even wear special pants to carry them through airport security.

Demand in Guyana has grown even higher since oil production began in 2019, with more people competing, said Ben Winston, 59, who sells bundles of wild grass seeds at the events.

“More people, more bets, more fun,” he said, adding that he has seen his business grow about 2% and hopes it will become even more profitable as the oil wealth flows, creating more jobs and expendable income.

In the weeks leading up to a race, owners care for their birds like professional athletes, giving them vitamins, calcium and wild seeds mixed with honey. If they are molting, the birds don’t compete because their energy levels plummet when shedding feathers. The races also are not for birds that are easily excitable or get shy in front of a crowd. The winning bird has poise, bravado and grit. They don’t sing for pleasure or because they’re happy: they sing to defend their territory or attract mates.

Sunday’s race attracted a smaller crowd than usual given the heavy skies and recent rains. Among those attending but not competing was Ryan Boodhoo, a 42-year-old importer and contractor, who felt the birds present were not as competitive as he would like.

Boodhoo estimates he has won more than 1,000 races since he began participating 25 years ago: “For me, it’s not just competing. It’s like my therapy.”

He recalled how at 6 years old, he stole someone’s bird from the roadside, mesmerized by its song. Hours later, his aunt forced him to return it and punished him by rubbing a spicy ointment in his eyes, but his love for birds remained. He now has more than 40 distributed between his home and those of friends.

“The tone that the bird makes is sweet. It’s very comforting to my ears,” he said.

When the birds are not competing against each other on Sundays, they accompany owners in their daily lives: perched in street market stalls, nestled in the passenger seat of taxi cabs or hung in wooden boats that cross the long Demerara River just west of the capital of Georgetown.