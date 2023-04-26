The US has overreached its stature in Europe, and France’s age-old arrogance of cultural and historic superiority is set to challenge American dominance in Europe and call upon a revival of European nationalism.

Observers of European affairs pointed to Macron’s recent anti-US comments as France’s “left field” approach, as it is called in the world of sports. Alternately, it’s called the ‘French flair’ – the unpredictability in approach, as sticking up the contrarian viewpoint is sometimes just as important as the French identity itself.

However, the unpredictability was missing from Macron’s latest anti-US outburst. In Europe, at least, France is keen on moving away from the US. With his comments on not towing the US line about Taiwan, Macron pointed to the sun setting on American hegemony in Europe.

Over the last year, both the EU and its largest economy, Germany, individually announced China as the next big player, alongside the US.

Macron pointed out the threat to Europe becoming a “vassal” of the US, just like former France president Jacques Chirac called out the preceding arguments to the Iraq war, and De Gaulle pulled France out of NATO in 1966.

Macron’s comments mark a clear shift in priorities, but he also has revenge on his mind. He said that Europe “should not be caught up in a disordering of the world and crises that aren’t ours”.

Macron’s yearning that Europe must not get involved in US fights, and should aspire to become a third powerhouse alongside Washington and Beijing, was widely acclaimed by Chinese media. There’s also a broad hint that France will likely object and ignore any further US sanctions on China concerning Taiwan or weapons sales to Russia.

At the core of Macron’s frustration is the US-Australia submarine deal. Australia, which had previously contracted a French submarine manufacturer to the tune of $50 billion for multiple submarines, cancelled the deal overnight in favour of US nuclear submarines in 2021. The French foreign minister cried betrayal and said that his country had been stabbed in the back.

Adding to French anger over the loss of the submarine deal is Europe’s over-reliance on US military technology.

Macron criticised the German-led European Sky Shield project for which the French-Italian air defence systems were apparently shunned in favour of the US Patriot missile system. France and Italy have therefore refused to join the German-led initiative. The French President instead called for greater European sovereignty in developing its own missile systems for the EU’s joint security strategy.

Macron’s criticism of the US and appeal to European nationalism is also etched in the Ukraine war and America’s call on Europe to “do more”. This is becoming a serious political issue in Europe as a deeply entrenched narrative takes hold - the US has benefited from the Ukraine war, while Europe, its economy, industry and people have suffered.

A glance at the IMF’s economic projections for France is dire just 0.7 per cent GDP growth versus the US, where the economy is set to grow by 1.6 per cent.