Len Goodman, the head judge on British television dancing competition "Strictly Come Dancing" and its U.S. version "Dancing with the Stars", has died aged 78, the BBC said on Monday.

Goodman was a successful professional ballroom dancer, winning the British championships in his late twenties before retiring from the sport and opening a dance school.

Much later in life, he chaired the judging panel on "Strictly" from its launch in 2004 until 2016, and on its U.S. counterpart for most of the period from 2005 until 2022.

He took a warm, supportive but critical approach as he watched celebrities taking on tangos and waltzes, adding a down-to-earth touch to the otherwise frequently flamboyant panel of judges.

"Len ... appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said.