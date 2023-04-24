CULTURE
Rawani: A symbol of royalty in Hausa people in Africa
Rawani, which means turban, is respected by the community living in West African countries, exclusively worn by most members of royal Hausa.
By Sunbul Sayedi
April 24, 2023

Hausa people in Africa wear a special turban called rawani as a symbol of royalty and prestige.

Rawani, which means turban in the Hausa language, is respected by the community living in West African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Niger, Cameroon, Chad, and Togo.

Large turbans are now almost exclusively worn by most members of royal Hausa. The styles of turba ns can vary according to the meaning and importance of the places where the kings will go.

Religious leaders and elders tie smaller rawani in different ways.

Hausa people pay more attention to traditional dress in celebrations, including religious events, weddings, and cultural festivals.

Rawanis symbolize prestige in Hausa society and also serve as protection against inclement weather.

The part of the rawani that covers the mouth and nose and extends to the chin is called "amawali," and the horn-like parts are called "kunnuwa.”

SOURCE:AA
