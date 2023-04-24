WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
The killing is the first in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in almost two weeks.
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
The conflict has claimed this year the lives of at least 97 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian. / Photo: AP / AP
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
April 24, 2023

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, during what the army described as a "counterterrorism" operation.

The health ministry said on Monday Suleiman Ayash, 20, was "killed by the occupation (Israeli) bullets, in Aqabat Jaber camp," the site of previous deadly Israeli raids this year, near the city of Jericho.

The military said Israeli forces had arrested a "wanted suspect" during the raid, without elaborating on the accusations against them.

"During the activity, two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene. The soldiers responded with live fire," an army statement added, confirming "hits."

READ MORE:Ongoing conflict this year kills 87 Palestinians, 13 Israelis

The army did not specify when asked whether Ayash was one of the two shot while fleeing.

Jericho governor Jihad Abu al Assal said that Ayash's body was being held by the Israeli military.

RECOMMENDED

Israel regularly withholds the bodies of Palestinians killed during army raids or alleged attacks against Israelis.

The killing is the first in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for almost two weeks, following a cooling of tensions during the second half of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The conflict has claimed this year the lives of at least 97 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to AFP news agency's count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.

READ MORE:International actors using influence to protect Israel – Palestine

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress