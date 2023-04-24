He spent his vast fortune on a 30-year quest to save the rhinoceros.

Today, at 81, his money is all but gone, and South African conservationist John Hume is throwing in the towel.

Later this week, Hume will auction off his rhino farm -- the world's largest -- to the highest bidder.

"I'm left with nothing except 2,000 rhinos and 8,000 hectares (20,000 acres) of land," Hume quipped in an interview with AFP ahead of the sale.

South Africa is home to nearly 80 percent of the world's rhinos, making it a hotspot for poaching driven by demand from Asia, where horns a re used in traditional medicine for their supposed therapeutic effect.

The government said 448 of the rare animals were killed across the country last year, only three fewer than in 2021 despite increased protection at national parks such as the renowned Kruger.

Poachers have increasingly targeted privately-owned reserves in their hunt for horns, which consist mainly of hard keratin, the same substance found in human nails.

They are highly sought after on black markets, where the price per weight rivals that of gold and cocaine at an estimated $60,000 per kilogramme.

'Worth it'

Hume said that, through the years, he had lavished around $150 million on his massive philanthropic project to save the world's second largest land mammal.

"From a rhino point of view, it was definitely worth it," the bespectacled octogenarian, wearing a chequered shirt, said in a Zoom interview.

"There are many more rhinos on Earth than when I started the project."

A former businessman who made his fortune developing tourist resorts, Hume said he fell in love with the animals somewhat by accident having bought the first specimen after retiring with dreams of running a farm.

"I've used all my life savings spending on that population of rhinos for 30 years. And I finally ran out of money," he said.

His heavily guarded farm, at an undisclosed location in North West province, has around 2,000 southern white rhinos -- a species that was hunted to near extinction in the late 19th century but gradually recovered thanks to decades of protection and breeding efforts.

Today, the Red List compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) categorises white rhinos as "near threatened", with around 18,000 left following a decline in the last decade.