Türkiye’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from conflict-torn Sudan are still ongoing, the Turkish foreign minister said.

Nearly 1,500 people left Sudan by bus, and 640 reached neighbouring Ethiopia, while 189 were crossing the border towards Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview on Monday.

"We’re planning our plane route, currently 850 people are still on the road, tomorrow we’re sending the rest of our citizens by bus," Cavusoglu said, adding that he was in touch with his Ethiopian counterpart to ease border crossings.

Since not many countries were able to evacuate their citizens, Türkiye also helped 110 people from 13 different countries get out of the conflict-torn country, he said.

"Our evacuation is a bit behind schedule because there is conflict everywhere; we’re tracking it moment by moment," he added.

Repatriation