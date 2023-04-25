Tuesday, April 25, 2023

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a UN meeting, accusing Moscow of violating the UN Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded by defending his country’s military action and accusing the US and its allies of undercutting global diplomacy, the foundation of the United Nations, which was created to prevent a third world war.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called cooperation among the UN's 193 member nations the organisation’s "beating heart" and "guiding vision," and he warned the Security Council that global collaboration is under the greatest strain since the creation of the United Nations in 1945 on the ashes of World War II.

0224 GMT — New EU sanctions on Russia no earlier than "deep into May": Poland

A new round of European Union sanctions against Russia for waging war against Ukraine is under discussion but adoption of the package is unlikely earlier than "deep into May", Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has said.

It would be unrealistic to expect anything earlier, the Polish state-run news agency PAP cited Rau as saying.

"All of this still in the discussion phase ... I think that the matter will be closed no sooner than deep into May," Rau said. "You can't expect anything sooner."

Poland this month presented a proposal for a new set of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on pipeline oil and diamond imports.