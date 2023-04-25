Over 10,000 people fleeing the conflict in Sudan have arrived in neighbouring South Sudan since fighting broke out in mid-April between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The returnees and refugees have reportedly arrived in the border town of Renk in Upper Nile state and Aweil North County in Northern Bahr El Ghazal state, officials said on Tuesday.

Kak Padiet, a local official in Renk, described the influx as alarming.

"Three-quarters of the arrivals are South Sudanese, while the rest are Sudanese, Eritreans, Kenyans, Ugandans and Somalis," Padiet told Anadolu.

He urged the state and national governments to intervene to address the humanitarian conditions of the displaced.

"On Sunday alone, we received 3,000 people, and on Saturday about 6,500 people came and many people are still on the way. Now they’ve stopped coming due to transport (issues)."

"On Sunday, I was at the border, and we also received 15 Kenyans, 15 Somalis, 15 Ugandans and 65 Eritreans. This is the number that came yesterday from Sudan. We have taken them to the Paloch oil field so that they are transported to Juba."

Padiet urged non-governmental organizations to support these people as no one is helping them with water, food and shelter.

He said their numbers are big and people at the border cannot register them and provide accurate figures.

Huge influx