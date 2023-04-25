Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has presented medals to domestic and foreign teams that contributed to the search and rescue efforts after the powerful February 6 earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, claiming the lives of more than 50,000 people in the country.

"Today, we will present medals to domestic and foreign search and rescue teams who made sacrifices during the quakes on February 6," Erdogan said at the ceremony of presidential medal and order of distinguished humanitarian service on Tuesday.

He said 55,000 people, who became the "symbols of the struggle" after the earthquakes, will be presented with the medal and order.

READ MORE:Türkiye begins handing over houses to people left homeless in earthquakes