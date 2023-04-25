TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN appoints Türkiye's Sinirlioglu as special coordinator on Afghanistan
Feridun Sinirlioglu previously served as Türkiye's foreign minister in the interim government of 2015 and as Ankara's UN envoy from 2016 to 2023.
UN appoints Türkiye's Sinirlioglu as special coordinator on Afghanistan
"Sinirlioglu brings over four decades of experience in international affairs and diplomacy," the UN said in a statement. / Others
By Mazhar Ali
April 25, 2023

UN chief Antonio Guterres has appointed former Turkish ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu to lead an independent assessment to provide recommendations to address current challenges in Afghanistan.

"Sinirlioglu brings over four decades of experience in international affairs and diplomacy," the UN said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Throughout his career, he has held portfolios spanning political, humanitarian, development, and human rights issues, has led mediation efforts and has expertise in extensive geographical areas such as the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, North America and Asia, including Afghanistan."

RECOMMENDED

The Security Council asked Antonio Guterres in March to conduct and provide forward-looking recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach among relevant political, humanitarian and development actors to address the current challenges facing Afghanistan.

Sinirlioglu previously served as Türkiye's foreign minister in the interim government of 2015 and as Ankara's UN envoy from 2016 to 2023.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye developing trilateral ties with Pakistan, Azerbaijan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress