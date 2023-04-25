Fifteen Israeli websites have come under cyberattacks, local media reported.

The attacks targeted the websites of public broadcaster KAN, banks, telecommunications companies and government agencies, Maariv newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A hacker group that goes by 'Anonymous Sudan' claimed responsibility for taking down the websites.

Tuesday's cyberattacks came one day after the same hacker group claimed to have taken down the websites of Israel's intelligence service Mossad and the National Insurance Institute.

'Acts of solidarity'