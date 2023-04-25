A US and Saudi Arabia-brokered ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals has brought some calm to the capital, but witnesses reported fresh air strikes and paramilitaries claimed to have seized a major oil refinery and power plant.

Foreign nations stepped up efforts on Tuesday to evacuate their nationals from the chaos-torn African nation, but security fears were compounded when the World Health Organization [WHO] warned of a "huge biological risk" after fighters occupied a Khartoum laboratory holding samples of cholera, measles, polio and other infectious diseases.

With the heaviest combat eased, thousands of foreigners as well as Sudanese continued to flee the capital.

Ten days of heavy fighting until Monday has killed hundreds of people, left bodies rotting in the streets, and some neighbourhoods of greater Khartoum in ruins.

Fighting pits the army and its air support against heavily armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

Bewildered civilians were seen walking down one street in Khartoum North, where almost all buildings were blasted out and smoke rose from scorched ruins, in unverified video posted on social media.

Witnesses in the same area later reported air strikes, and paramilitary forces firing anti-aircraft weapons.

In the capital's twin city Omdurman, witnesses heard gunfire.

Late on Tuesday witnesses reported more air strikes in Khartoum North, where they said fighter jets struck RSF vehicles heading north.

Meanwhile, Sudanese ex-official Ahmed Haroun, who served under ex-president Omar al Bashir and is wanted by the International Criminal Court, said that he and other former officials of Bashir's government had left Kober prison and would take responsibility for their own protection.

The statement comes after reports that prisoners at Kober prison, which held ex-Sudanese president and other top deputies, had staged a break earlier this week.

It was not immediately clear if Bashir, who has spent extended periods in a military hospital, was at the prison.

'Children horrified'

The RSF posted a video in which it claimed to be in control of an oil refinery and the associated Garri power plant more than 70 kilometres north of Khartoum.

Shortly before, the army had warned in a Facebook post of "heavy movement towards the refinery in order to take advantage of the truce by taking control of the refinery".

But with much of the city of five million seeing a relative reduction in fighting, witnesses said, foreign governments have been organising road convoys, aircraft and ships to get their nationals out since the weekend.

More than 6,400 people have fled Sudan in the evacuations including by sea to Saudi Arabia and by aircraft to Jordan and Djibouti.

"The most difficult thing was the sounds of the bombing and the jet fighters while flying above our home. That horrified the children," said Safa Abu Taher, who landed with her family at an Amman-area military airport on an evacuation flight Tuesday night.

Using buses, over 1,600 Turkish citizens were transported to Ethiopia from Sudan, Turkish diplomatic sources said.