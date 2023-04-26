Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Russia warned Wednesday that "no progress" had been made towards meeting the conditions it has set for extending a Ukraine grain exports deal aimed at easing the global food crisis.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has been brokered by Türkiye and the UN, has been in place since last July and allows Ukrainian grains to be exported after they were blocked following the conflict with Russia.

Rather than a 120-day renewal, Russia insisted on just a 60-day extension over objections to obstacles to its own exports.

The exports via the Black Sea are vital for world food security.

But Moscow has repeatedly threatened to block the continuation of the agreement — up for its third renewal next month — if obstacles to a parallel agreement on unhindered Russian food and fertiliser exports are not removed.

"So far we don't see any progress," Gennady Gatilov, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva and a former deputy foreign minister, told reporters.

While these products are supposed to be exempt from the sanctions slapped on Russia by Kiev's allies, Moscow says the problems are related to secondary effects from sanctions imposed on shipping and insurance companies as well as banks.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has written a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin presenting a "way forward" on extending and improving the grain deal, his office said Monday, after he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York.

1838 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy upbeat after talk with China's Xi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a “long and meaningful” phone call Wednesday, their first known contact since Russia attacked Ukraine over a year ago, and Beijing appointed an envoy to pursue a "political settlement".

Thehour-longcall came two months after Beijing, which has long been aligned with Russia, said it wanted to act as a mediator and a month after Xi visited Moscow. The call also coincided with indications that Ukraine is readying its forces for a spring counteroffensive.

Zelenskyy was upbeat about the conversation, which offered him the chance to insert his views into what had been a bilateral dialogue between Moscow and Beijing. Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to keep Xi close as a counterweight to the United States, which has sided with Ukraine.

"I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Zelenskyy said on Facebook.

1434 GMT — Ukraine launches tech cluster to boost military capability

The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.

As part of the initiative dubbed BRAVE1, the government hopes to bring state, military, and private sector developers working on defence issues together into a tech cluster that would give Ukraine a battlefield advantage.

"Considering the enemy that is right next to us and its scale, we definitely need to develop the military tech so that we can defend ourselves," Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, said.

1308 GMT — Ukraine repatriates 44 POWs from Russian custody - presidential adviser

Ukraine repatriated 44 prisoners of war from Russian custody, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Wednesday.

Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app that 42 were soldiers and two were civilians, and that some of those freed had injuries sustained during torture.

1223 GMT — Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts after Zelensky-Xi call

Moscow on Wednesday accused Kyiv of undermining any peace attempts after the first call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"The Ukrainian authorities and their Western minders have already shown their ability to mess up any peace initiatives," the Russian foreign ministry said, noting "the readiness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish a negotiation process."

0928 GMT — Italy hosting bilateral conference on Ukraine reconstruction

Italy is hosting Ukrainian authorities for a bilateral conference on the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry has said the aim of the event in Rome is to hear from Ukrainian authorities what they need in both the short and long term to build back what has been destroyed in the war with Russia, now over 14 months old.

It is a process “that needs to start without waiting for the end of the war,” said Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in a statement.