Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont state has said that he would forgo another presidential bid of his own and instead endorse US President Joe Biden's reelection.

The leading progressive, who was Biden's chief rival in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he would "do everything I can to see the president is reelected."

"The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman's right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism," Sanders said in an interview.

"So, I'm in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected."

Biden on Tuesday announced his decision to seek a second term, even as polls suggest that voters in both parties don't want him to run again.

The Democratic president will face the winner of the crowded Republican primary, which features former president Donald Trump and a half dozen lower-profile conservatives.

For much of the year, Sanders had left open the possibility of running again himself.

On Tuesday, he said that he would not run, and he discouraged any other high-profile progressive candidates from doing so either.

His decision suggests that the progressive wing of the Democratic Party will ultimately unify behind Biden's 2024 bid, even if progressives aren't excited about him.

"People will do what they want to do," Sanders said of other potential primary challenges.