The first Turkish civilians evacuated from Sudan have arrived in Istanbul, Reuters footage showed.

About 189 Turks were evacuated by a passenger plane belonging to Turkish Airlines from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa where they arrived overland from the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Several more flights were expected later on Wednesday to evacuate the remaining Turkish citizens crossing to Ethiopia from Sudan.

"It has been an incredibly challenging journey. It was very difficult, without the help of a government, nobody can travel out of [Sudan] at the moment," Huseyin Eser, a Turkish evacuee said.

"[The situation in Sudan] is extremely critical. I don't think the clashes will end anytime soon. The situation is dire, we are praying for [Sudan]," said Eyup Kazim Yak, another Turkish national who fled Sudan.

Using buses, over 1,600 Turkish citizens were transported to Ethiopia from Sudan, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fragile truce

Fighting flared anew in Sudan late on Tuesday despite a ceasefire declaration by the warring factions as more people fled the capital Khartoum.