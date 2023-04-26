TÜRKİYE
First Turkish evacuees from Sudan arrive in Istanbul
About 189 Turks were evacuated by passenger plane belonging to Turkish Airlines from Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa where they arrived overland from Sudanese capital Khartoum.
Turkish evacuees were welcomed with flowers at Istanbul Airport. / Photo: AA / AA
April 26, 2023

The first Turkish civilians evacuated from Sudan have arrived in Istanbul, Reuters footage showed.

About 189 Turks were evacuated by a passenger plane belonging to Turkish Airlines from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa where they arrived overland from the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Several more flights were expected later on Wednesday to evacuate the remaining Turkish citizens crossing to Ethiopia from Sudan.

"It has been an incredibly challenging journey. It was very difficult, without the help of a government, nobody can travel out of [Sudan] at the moment," Huseyin Eser, a Turkish evacuee said.

"[The situation in Sudan] is extremely critical. I don't think the clashes will end anytime soon. The situation is dire, we are praying for [Sudan]," said Eyup Kazim Yak, another Turkish national who fled Sudan.

Using buses, over 1,600 Turkish citizens were transported to Ethiopia from Sudan, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fragile truce

Fighting flared anew in Sudan late on Tuesday despite a ceasefire declaration by the warring factions as more people fled the capital Khartoum.

The country's main Sudan Armed Forces [SAF] and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning on Tuesday after negotiations mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia.

An exodus of embassies and aid workers from Africa's third-largest country has raised fears that civilians who remain will be in greater danger if the shaky three-day truce deal, which expires on Thursday, does not hold.

Fighting has killed at least 459 people and wounded more than 4,000 across Africa's third-biggest country, according to UN agencies.

The conflict has paralysed hospitals and other essential services and left many people stranded in their homes with dwindling supplies of food and water.

The shaky ceasefire appears to be partially holding but there is no sign the warring parties are ready to seriously negotiate, the UN special envoy on Sudan said on Tuesday.

This suggested "that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible," envoy Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council.

"This is a miscalculation."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
