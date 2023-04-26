BIZTECH
Alibaba Cloud cuts prices by up to 50 percent for core, storage products
Alibaba Cloud was one of China's earliest domestic entrants into cloud computing, and currently supplies more than one-third of the sector in China.
Alibaba Group has announced a six-way breakup for its business divisions that would allow Alibaba Cloud and other units to raise funding independently. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
April 26, 2023

E-commerce and tech giant Alibaba's cloud computing division will cut prices for its products and services by up to 50 percent starting Wednesday, stepping up efforts to fight for a bigger slice of China's cloud market amid rising competition.

According to Alibaba Cloud's website, prices for elastic computing services - the ability to quickly expand or decrease processing - using Arm and Intel-based chips will drop by 15 percent to 20 percent, while services using Nvidia's V100 and T 4 graphics processing units will drop between 41 percent to 47 percent.

The price cuts are one way for the company to attract more customers, said Zhang Yi, who tracks China's cloud computing sector at research firm Canalys, though their actual impact will depend on the specific services clients buy.

Alibaba Cloud was one of China's earliest domestic entrants into cloud computing, and currently supplies more than one-third of the sector in China.

However, in recent years the company has faced intensifying competition from Chinese carriers including China Unicom and China Telecom.

In late March Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced a six-way breakup for its business divisions that would allow Alibaba Cloud and other units to raise funding independently.

Separately, Alibaba stated on Wednesday that more than 200,000 enterprises have requested beta testing for Tongyi Qianwen, the company's AI-powered large language model.

Alibaba Cloud added that it will begin a partnership programme for Tongyi Qianwen, allowing select companies to retrain the model with their own intelligence to create industry-specific applications.

The seven companies comprising the program's initial stage include subdivisions of China National Petroleum Corp and China International Capital Corp.

SOURCE:Reuters
