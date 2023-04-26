The chief executive officer of Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar has been awarded a state medal in Burkina Faso, where the company's Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been exported.

On Tuesday, Haluk Bayraktar received the Ordre de L'etalon Officier medal, the country's highest national honour, by the order of Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore for his outstanding and exceptional contributions to the West African nation’s peace, security and counter-terrorism activities.

Bayraktar was presented with the medal by Andre Roch Compaore, the country's grand chancellor, at a ceremony held in the capital Ouagadougou.

Bayraktar later met with President Traore, who thanked him for his work.

