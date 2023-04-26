Telecom operator Telia on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above market expectations, helped by cost cuts and growth in its telecom business in the Nordic markets.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose to 7.26 billion Swedish crowns ($705.20 million) from 7.20 billion crowns a year earlier. Analysts had forecast 7.17 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Since laying out a restructuring plan in 2021 to slash costs through 2025, Telia has laid off staff, divested assets and streamlined operations to boost growth.

The telecom operator on Tuesday agreed to sell its Danish operations to electricity and internet provider Norlys for 6.25 billion Danish crowns ($920 million) as part of a divestment plan.