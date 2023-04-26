WORLD
Colombia's Petro replaces seven ministers, including finance: official
Reshuffle comes amid challenges and hold ups for President Petro's health reform, which has faced resistance in Congress and even from some of his political allies.
After nine months in power, Petro has been unable to usher in the profound reforms in labour laws, healthcare, pensions and the judiciary that he promised during his campaign. (Juan Barreto/AFP) / Others
By Ted Regencia
April 26, 2023

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced that he has replaced seven ministers, hours after asking his entire cabinet to resign due to his difficulties in pushing ambitious reforms through Congress.

"Today a new cabinet is being built that will help to consolidate the government's program," Petro wrote in a statement published on his official Twitter account.

Among those replaced was liberal Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

Petro's decision followed upset in Colombia's House of Representatives after a debate on the president's controversial health reform was abandoned after not reaching the necessary quorum. Some parties in the government's coalition threatened not to approve the original bill.

After nine months in power, Petro has been unable to usher in the profound reforms in labour laws, healthcare, pensions and the judiciary that he promised during his campaign.

On Tuesday, the Liberal and Conservative parties, and the Social Party of National Unity (de la U) distanced themselves from the government, objecting to elements of his far-reaching reform plans.

Petro, for his part, called for an "emergency government... given that Congress was incapable of approving simple very peaceful articles" on equitable redistribution of land.

Two months ago, Petro urged his followers to take to the streets to pressure for congressional approval of the reforms.

Speaking from the balcony of the presidential palace, Petro said he would not back down.

Weeks later, on February 28, Petro replaced three members of his cabinet, including centrist education minister Alejandro Gaviria, whose criticism of proposed health reforms had leaked to the media.

Also sacked were sports minister Maria Isabel Urrutia and culture minister Patricia Ariza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
