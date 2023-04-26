With her homeland now a conflict zone, rest does not come easily for Dr. Sara Abdelgalil.

She is anxious about family still in Sudan that she can't reach. Her sleepless mother paces the floor above her with worry. And her phone buzzes at all hours with text messages seeking medical advice from thousands of miles away.

Abdelgalil is a pediatrician in Norwich, England, but Sudan is her “first home,” and she has become part of a lifeline of doctors providing long-distance support to the people living in a state of chaos as fighting rages outside their homes.

“We don’t sleep well because we’re expecting the worst,” said Abdelgalil, who texts relatives each morning to make sure they're still alive. “I’m trying not to panic as much as I can."

For some of the roughly 50,000 Sudanese people in the United Kingdom, a sense of helplessness over a situation that seems to have no end in sight has been replaced by a sense of duty. Some are trying to help family, friends — even strangers — who are sheltering from urban combat between two military factions threatening to tear the country apart.

Fighting that began on April 15 has claimed more than 420 lives, including at least 291 civilians, and wounded at least 3,700. Food is scarce and expensive, hospitals have been shelled and are near collapse, water has been cut off in places, and power and internet outages have left people in the dark and unable to stay informed and in touch.

Even from 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometres) away, the Sudanese diaspora community has been involved in events back home. In 2019, many supported a popular uprising that forced the military’s removal of longtime ruler Omar al Bashir. Now, they are trying to do whatever is possible despite obstacles.

On Sunday, dozens of Sudanese staged a loud and lively demonstration outside Britain's Ministry of Defence to draw attention to what their families are facing. As runners passed by in the home stretch of the London Marathon, a little girl and woman with microphones chanted, “Peace and justice for Sudan!" while others held signs saying, “Stop the war in Sudan,” and “No to all the generals.”

Attorney Abobaker Adam said they want to get the UK and international community to help stop the fighting between the Sudanese military, commanded by Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

“If we don't stop this war, people who can survive ... the bullets could die because of the lack of food, lack of water," Adam said. "The danger is there. We have to do everything.”

The fighting by the rival factions has been widely condemned by foreign governments who want a return to negotiations. European, North American, African, Mideast and Asian countries have evacuated diplomats and other citizens in a sign that they expect the situation to worsen.

From afar, there's only so much that can be done.

Typically, families abroad send money home, but that's not possible when banks are shut down. Many shops also are closed and people are terrified to leave their homes.