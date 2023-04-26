The writer suing Donald Trump for allegedly raping her nearly 30 years ago has started testifying at a civil trial, telling jurors the former US president sexually assaulted her and defamed her by lying about it.

"I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn't happen," E. Jean Carroll said in Manhattan federal court.

"He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back."

Carroll, 79, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, is seeking unspecified damages from Trump, who leads the Republican field in the 2024 presidential campaign.

She is suing over an alleged encounter in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996.

Carroll has said that after making small talk with Trump as he sought help in buying lingerie for another woman, Trump maneuvered her into the dressing room.

Once there, Trump shut the door, forced her against a wall and raped her, until she was able to flee after two or three minutes, Carroll has said.

Trump warned by judge

Trump, 76, is not attending the trial, nor is he required to be there.

But Trump stood by his criticism of Carroll in two posts on Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, prompting the judge to warn he could face more legal problems if he kept discussing the case.