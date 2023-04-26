Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Peru's authorities of turning a blind eye as security forces committed "extrajudicial and arbitrary" killings of protesters in recent anti-government demonstrations.

"Peru's military and police likely carried out extrajudicial or arbitrary killings and committed other egregious abuses against demonstrators and bystanders during protests from December 2022 through February 2023," HRW said in its report published on Wednesday.

Protests broke out in early December after former president Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested.

Months of demonstrations resulted in regular clashes between security forces and protesters demanding the resignation of Castillo's successor Dina Boluarte, leaving almost 50 people dead.

Using figures from Peru's rights ombudsman, HRW said 49 people were killed, including eight children, and that 39 of the deaths were "from gunshot wounds."

"The Boluarte administration seems to have looked the other way for weeks as security forces killed protesters and bystanders," said Cesar Munoz, HRW's associate Americas director.