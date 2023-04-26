WORLD
Peru 'turned a blind eye' on protester killings: HRW
Citing Peru's rights ombudsman, Human Rights Watch says clashes between security forces and protesters demanding the resignation of new leader Dina Boluarte left at least 49 people dead.
Relatives of the victims killed during latest protests against Peru's President Dina Boluarte, attend a mass in Juliaca. in February. (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares) / Others
By Ted Regencia
April 26, 2023

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Peru's authorities of turning a blind eye as security forces committed "extrajudicial and arbitrary" killings of protesters in recent anti-government demonstrations.

"Peru's military and police likely carried out extrajudicial or arbitrary killings and committed other egregious abuses against demonstrators and bystanders during protests from December 2022 through February 2023," HRW said in its report published on Wednesday.

Protests broke out in early December after former president Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested.

Months of demonstrations resulted in regular clashes between security forces and protesters demanding the resignation of Castillo's successor Dina Boluarte, leaving almost 50 people dead.

Using figures from Peru's rights ombudsman, HRW said 49 people were killed, including eight children, and that 39 of the deaths were "from gunshot wounds."

"The Boluarte administration seems to have looked the other way for weeks as security forces killed protesters and bystanders," said Cesar Munoz, HRW's associate Americas director.

"There were serious acts of violence by protesters, which need to be investigated, but that is no justification for the brutal, indiscriminate, and disproportionate response by security forces."

HRW called on the government to "invite a commission of independent international experts to support criminal investigations."

A police officer was burnt alive in his vehicle and six soldiers also died during the protests after they drowned while fleeing from marchers.

More than 1,3000 people were injured during the protests, including several hundred police officers.

Boluarte, 60, is being investigates by the public prosecutor's office for alleged "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries," although her political position grants her immunity from prosecution.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
