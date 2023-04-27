The Biden administration has sanctioned Russia's domestic security service, Federal Security Service (FSB), accusing it of being responsible or complicit in the wrongful detention of Americans overseas, senior administration officials said.

Thursday's announcement was the first rollout of new sanctions authorities established last year by President Joe Biden for use against those holding Americans unjustly captive.

Still, the sanctions are largely symbolic, since the FSB is already under sweeping existing sanctions for an array of allegedly malevolent behaviour — from election interference, Russia's military operation in Ukraine and alleged support for terrorist activity.

Senior administration officials declined to specify which detentions specifically underpinned the sanctions, saying they were a response to a pattern of actions in unjustly holding Americans both currently and in the past. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the thinking behind the sanctions.

They noted that Thursday's actions were in the works well before the arrest last month of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia, whose imprisonment was swiftly deemed unjust by the US government.

"Our action is a warning to those around the world who would wrongfully detain U.S. nationals of the potential consequences of their actions," a senior administration official briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity said.

According to reports, the US is also imposing sanctions against Iranian entities.

1931 GMT - Russia's forced transfer of Ukraine children 'genocide': Council of Europe

Russia's forced transfer of Ukrainian children amounts to genocide, the Council of Europe said Thursday in a resolution adopted by its parliamentary assembly.

Calling for the safe return of the children to Ukraine, the parliament said "the documented evidence of this practice matches with the international definition of genocide".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the resolution as an "important" decision that will help "hold Russia and its leaders to account".

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one element of "Russia's attempt to erase the identity of our people, to destroy the very essence of the Ukrainian people", he said in his evening address.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing the "unlawful deportation" of children.

Kyiv said in mid-April that more than 16,000 Ukrainian children had been "abducted" and taken to Russia since the start of the invasion on February 24 last year. It said many of them had bee n placed in care homes.

Thursday's resolution at the Council of Europe's parliament said there was "evidence that deported children had faced a process of 'russification' through re-education in Russian language, culture and history".

1914 GMT - Putin orders creation of museums dedicated to Ukraine conflict

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian government to begin work on creating museums dedicated to Moscow's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, according to instructions published on the Kremlin website.

The new regional and municipal museums should be "dedicated to the events of the special military operation and the exploits of its participants", according to the official document, dated Wednesday but appearing on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

The "special military operation" is Russia's name for its attack on Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

As part of the museums initiative, Putin said the relevant authorities should consider how to transfer "artefacts related to the special military operation" so that they can go on display.

1314 GMT - Ukraine ask Pope Francis' help in getting children back from Russia

Ukraine’s prime minister said he asked Pope Francis during a private Vatican audience to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, briefing reporters on his half-hour audience with the pontiff, said he also invited Francis to come to Ukraine.

“I asked His Holiness to help us return home Ukrainians, Ukrainian children who are detained, arrested, and criminally deported to Russia,'' Shmyhal said.

The Vatican's brief statement on the audience did not go into particular points of the talks. It noted that Shmyhal met with the Holy See's secretary of state and foreign minister after his meeting with Francis.

During the “cordial discussions, which took place in the Secretariat of State, various matters connected to the war in Ukraine were highlighted, with particular attention to the humanitarian aspects and efforts to restore peace," the Vatican said.