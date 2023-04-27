Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson has surfaced publicly for the first time since abruptly leaving the network this week, releasing a videotaped statement in which he criticised the state of public discourse on US television.

Carlson in the videotaped statement on Wednesday, did not directly address his departure from Fox, where he hosted the highest-rated cable news programme in the key age demographic on the most-watched US cable news network.

Instead, he took aim at American media and the US political system.

"Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it," Carlson said.

"Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That's a depressing realisation, but it's not permanent," he said.

He also said that he didn't realise how "stupid debates" are on TV until he got time off, adding that they are "irrelevant and mean nothing."

"Where can you still find Americans saying true things?" Carlson asked. "There aren’t many places left, but there are some."

Despite signing off the roughly two-minute clip with the words "see you soon," Carlson did not give any hints of his next move.