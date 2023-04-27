China has deployed its navy to rescue citizens from conflict-hit Sudan, the defence ministry in Beijing said.

The navy was deployed on Wednesday, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said on Thursday, "in order to protect the lives and property of Chinese people in Sudan". He did not specify the number of vessels involved.

China said on Monday it had safely evacuated an initial group of citizens, estimating about 1,500 of its nationals were in Sudan.

And on Wednesday evening Wu Xi, head of consular affairs at the foreign ministry, told state broadcaster CCTV more than 1,100 Chinese nationals - including Hong Kong residents - had been evacuated.

Some 800 Chinese citizens would be evacuated from Sudan by sea from April 25 to 27, foreign ministry spokes Mao Ning said Wednesday.

More than 300 other people have crossed over to countries bordering Sudan by land, she added.

China says it is Sudan's largest trading partner, with more than 130 companies investing there as of mid-2022.

International evacuations

Multiple nations have scrambled to evacuate embassy staff and citizens by road, air and sea from Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries has killed hundreds and led to acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel.