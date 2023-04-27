BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
India's Adani group on borrowing spree after Hindenburg debacle - report
The conglomerate's seven listed stocks, including Adani Green Energy Ltd, lost roughly $114 billion in market value earlier this year after Hindenburg Research's report accused the group of unlawful use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.
India's Adani group on borrowing spree after Hindenburg debacle - report
FILE PHOTO: This could be billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's biggest borrowing since a short-seller report sparked a share rout in January / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Abid Sultan
April 27, 2023

India's Adani Group has been looking to raise up to $800 million for new green energy projects and is in talks with global banks, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The size of the fundraise could range from about $700 million to some $800 million, the report said on Thursday, adding that the plan and size were not finalised.

This could be billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's biggest borrowing since a short-seller report sparked a share rout in January, the report added.

Adani Group is in discussions with banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, DBS Bank Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered Plc, the report said.

Adani Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, DBS Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Standard Chartered said it had no comments.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedIndian opposition demand probe as mogul Adani hit by more losses

The conglomerate's seven listed stocks, including Adani Green Energy Ltd, lost roughly $114 billion in market value earlier this year after Hindenburg Research's report accused the group of unlawful use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. Adani has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, India's renewables sector is attracting increasing foreign investment, and was among the country's top five industries for overseas funds last fiscal year, with a 5 percent share of all inflows from April to September 2022, compared with 3.3 percent in the same period a year ago.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security