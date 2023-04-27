The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has condemned moves in preparation for drilling activities in the so-called exclusive economic zone (EEZ) declared by the Greek Cypriot administration.

In a statement, the TRNC’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday they are closely following the unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot administration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Greek Cypriot side has issued a NAVTEX - an international navigational warning to ships - to carry out activities related to drilling preparations in parcel no.12 of the zone, which it declared unilaterally, the statement said.

"The zone coincides with the area licensed by Turkish Petroleum Corporation to carry out oil and natural gas exploration activities by the Council of Ministers on behalf of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," it said.