A shooting incident in occupied East Jerusalem has left two people injured, Israeli police said.

According to the police, a car was fired at in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and "two vehicle occupants were moderately injured."

A search operation for the suspected attacker who fled the scene in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah was underway, police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the two wounded were being treated for "moderate gunshot wounds."

Tension escalated across Palestinian territories after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem and forcibly removed worshippers last week.

Rising tensions