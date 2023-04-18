Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Brazil pushed back against US criticism that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda on the Ukraine conflict as he held talks with Moscow's top diplomat.

Lula's meeting with Sergei Lavrov in Brasilia follows state visits to China and the Middle East, during which Lula said the United States should "stop encouraging war and start talking about peace" in Ukraine.

He also stated Kiev shares the blame for the conflict, which began when Russian forces poured into Ukraine in February 2022.

In the Brazilian capital, Lavrov thanked Lula for his discussions last week on seeking to help mediate peace talks.

But Lula's recent remarks on Ukraine sparked criticism from the White House.

"In this case, Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without at all looking at the facts," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

1614 GMT —Poland, Ukraine agree on deal to allow Ukrainian grain transit: minister

Poland and Ukraine have struck a deal to allow Ukrainian grain to transit through Poland after Warsaw banned imports in response to protests from farmers.

"We have managed to set up mechanisms that will mean that not even a tonne of grain remains in Poland. The goods will transit through Poland," Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said following talks in Warsaw with Ukrainian officials.

1548 GMT — Moscow warns US against 'subversive activity' in Russia

Russia has warned US ambassador Lynne Tracy that it would quash attempts to "incite discord" in the country, the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement.

Tracy was summoned to the ministry over "provocative statements 'in support'" of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was on Monday sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"It was emphasised that any steps taken by the American side aimed at inciting discord and enmity in Russian society, as well as using the diplomatic mission to cover up subversive work, will be severely suppressed," the ministry said.

1424 GMT — Russia says Ukraine peace plans from other countries that consider its interests 'deserve attention'

Any peace proposal for the Ukraine war from third countries that takes into account Moscow’s interests “deserves attention,” the Kremlin has said.

“Of course, they should be heard, and Russia is ready to do this. For us, the main thing is to ensure our own interests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

On Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s proposal, he said it was too early to make any assessments.

“It’s too early to give any assessments because you still need to have information, know the nuances. And our foreign minister (Sergey Lavrov) now has the opportunity to get these nuances,” Peskov said.

1237 GMT — Zelenskyy visits the frontline Ukraine town of Avdiivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the heavily shelled frontline town of Avdiivka in the country's east, his official website said.

Zelenskyy visited "advanced positions" in the town close to the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, and wished troops a happy Orthodox Easter, the website said.

Zelenskyy was pictured sitting with soldiers at a table laid with traditional Easter cakes. Orthodox Easter was celebrated on Sunday.

The visit was announced hours, after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had on Monday, visited two frontline regions.

1215 GMT — Switzerland's president rejects ammunition exports to Ukraine

President Alain Berset on Tuesday rejected calls for Switzerland to allow ammunition exports to Ukraine, citing the country’s long-held principle of neutrality.

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Berset said his government strongly condemned Russia’s war on Ukraine and regards it as a grave violation of international law.

However, he also underlined that Switzerland cannot provide military support to either side in a conflict, due to its neutrality and corresponding laws.

1205 GMT —Moscow summons western envoys over 'gross interference'

Moscow said on Tuesday it had summoned the US, British and Canadian ambassadors for "gross interference" in Russia's domestic affairs.

Russia's foreign ministry did not say precisely why the envoys were called in, but Moscow already blasted them for their statement denouncing a 25-year sentence against Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza on Monday.

The ambassadors were summoned for "gross interference in Russia's internal affairs and activities that do not correspond to their diplomatic status," the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.