Kuwait's emir has dissolved parliament and called a new general election, continuing a political crisis between parliament and the executive that has stalled reforms.

"In accordance with the Constitution, we have decided to dissolve the 2020 National Assembly, which was reinstated by the decision of the Constitutional Court," Crown Prince Meshal al Ahmad al Jaber Al Sabah said on Monday, reading a speech by the emir.

The emir, 85-year-old Nawaf al Ahmad Al Sabah, has stepped back from political life in favour of the crown prince, 82.

In the speech, broadcast by state television, the crown prince said an election would be held "in the period to come".

READ MORE: Kuwait PM forms new government

Only gulf state with elected government

Despite being the only Gulf Arab state to have an elected government, the emirate - one of the world's largest producers of crude oil - remains mired in political turmoil.