After an unsuccessful attempt, the first and the most unique spacecraft Starship is scheduled to take-off from the Starbase facility, located in Boca Chica, Texas.

The gigantic rocket's planned liftoff Monday (1328 GMT) was aborted less than 10 minutes before the scheduled launch, due to a pressurization issue in the first-stage booster.

SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, tweeted that his scientific team is working around the clock. "Maybe 4/20, maybe not," he said.

What is its purpose?

There are several versions of the Starship, each designed for different purposes.

Starship spacecraft is seen to play an important role in NASA’s Artemis 3 program that aims to reestablish a human presence on the Moon. The last human landing on the rock body was in 1972.

Now pursuing a similar end, NASA awarded SpaceX with a $2.89bn contract to develop Starship into a lander, which will transport astronauts to the Moon.

Elon Musk believes humankind will face extinction if it stays forever on Earth. The SpaceX founder’s aim is to help facilitate human migration from Earth to other planets.

“The alternative is to become a spacefaring civilization and a multi-planet species, which I hope you would agree is the right way to go,” Musk said in a 2016 speech.

He also believes in building cities on Mars and that more people should migrate to the distant plant, where they would be self-sustaining.

What is the spacecraft’s capacity?

The Starship will not entirely reach the orbit of or land on the Moon.

It’s estimated the spacecraft will fly for 90 minutes before descending into sea.

According to SpaceX, the Starship is capable of carrying up to 150 metric reusable and 250 metric expendable tonnes.

The Starship’s debut flight will not have human passengers.