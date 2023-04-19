A third of Canada's public servants have set up pickets at hundreds of sites across the country, demanding cost-of-living raises and telework flexibility in one of the largest strikes in the nation's history.

More than 155,000 public servants went on what their union termed a "historic strike" on Wednesday, hitting picket lines at more than 250 locations across the country, blowing whistles and waving placards that read "Support the public service" and "Stop outsourcing."

Canada last saw a strike of this size in 1991.

After months of negotiating with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, the Public Service Alliance of Canada [PSAC] said it had failed to reach a deal by the deadline it had set for late Tuesday.

"It's no secret that life is expensive and it's important that wages reflect the value of our work," said Pierre, a 32-year-old government worker in Montreal who declined to give his last name.

"The public service is part of the collective wealth and it must not be allowed to deteriorate," he said.

On the same picket line, Crystal Warner said the government's wage offers were "offensive."

She noted that it is the largest employer in the country and that its labour decisions often ripple through the economy, adding, "We are out here fighting not just for our own members, but for workers everywhere in Canada."

The strikers, PSAC President Chris Aylward told crowds in Ottawa, "are going to stay out here for as long as it takes to get a fair deal."

Trudeau warning

Also in Ottawa, striker Esperanza Alvarez noted that federal workers toiled through the pandemic on behalf of Canadians.

"I think it's fair we get something back," she told AFP news agency, adding that a salary bump should keep pace with inflation as "everything is so outrageously expensive now."

The labour dispute is expected to slow or entirely shut down some federal services, including the processing of immigration and passport applications.

With more than 35,000 striking workers employed by the Canada Revenue Agency, tax season could be brought to a standstill.