The mouthwatering fragrance of the ‘pide’ – the traditional Turkish flatbread – wafts in the air as people form a serpentine queue leading up to Istanbul’s iconic Sultanahmet restaurants.

Ahead of muezzin’s call to prayer – the maghrib azaan – the square is teeming with the faithful and tourists, looking up at the grand facade and minarets of the imposing Sultanahmet Mosque and soaking in the atmosphere of the place.

The long line of customers waiting impatiently for their food offers a clue as to why the Turkish language conjured the phrase “Ramazan Coşkusu” (Ramadan enthusiasm).

The huge crowd flocks in the direction of Sultanahmet Square, where pink and yellow tulips add a dash of colour unique to Türkiye’s streets since the Ottoman period.

The atmosphere of the historic site is dazzling with centuries-old grandeur. Specific to this holy month, the two most significant monuments of the area offer a message in their traditional ‘mahya lights’ hung between the two minarets.

On one side, the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque illuminates its low domes and minarets against the reddish sky above with its ‘mahya’ inscription, 'La Ilahe Illallah' – There is no god but Allah.

And a stone’s throw away, on the southern side, stands the Sultanahmet Mosque, or the Blue Mosque as it is more popularly known, thanks to its walls decorated with blue Iznik tiles.

The 17-century building currently undergoing restoration completes the message of the Hagia Sophia’s mahya inscription with “Muhammedün Rasulullah”, meaning Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. This combination of messages builds into the core wording of one of Islam’s creeds.

As the sun sets, people scramble to find a spot to lay their kilims on the grass or simply sit down on the pavements and prepare their iftar meal. The square transforms into a vast public space in a moment, where hundreds of people breathe into the most long-awaited period of the day to break their fasts.

Curtley Maloney, 29, sits on one of the wooden banks with his Moroccan friend while waiting for dusk to savour his lemonade and toast. Coming from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean, Maloney is visibly excited about his Ramadan experience in Istanbul as he describes it as “quite different from what he is accustomed to.”

Growing up in a Christian family, fasting on the second day has been challenging for him as he cheated with a chocolate bar earlier in the day, Maloney tells TRT World. However, he managed to fast the whole day before, which is how he “shows his solidarity” with the people in the holy month.

Having lived in Istanbul over the past two months for a university exchange programme, the political science and international relations student emphasises the importance of the Sultanahmet, saying this religious area is deeply woven into the Turkish culture. He adds: “Having the opportunity to see so many people patiently waiting to partake of iftar in this capturing ambience is one that still boggles the mind.”