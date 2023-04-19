WORLD
How FETO defrauded donors and misused earthquake relief funds in Albania
Donations made for the earthquake victims never reached the intended recipients as they were instead transferred to the FETO headquarters in Pennsylvania.
As the ringleader of FETO, Fetullah Gülen is positioned at the top of this mechanism of abuse. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
April 19, 2023

Fetullahist Terrorist Organisation (FETO) has been exposed for fraudulently using emotional appeals to motivate charitable giving through donation campaigns and aid organisations, while a majority of the funds collected are transferred to FETO HQ in Pennsylvania, US.

Recently, the Head of the FETO-controlled KMSH/Muslim Community of Albania, Bujar Spahiu, launched an aid campaign allegedly in support of the victims of the earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6, 2023. 

The campaign managed to raise approximately USD 13 million with the promise of transferring the money collected to earthquake victims.

However, FETO officials falsely declared to the Albanian authorities that the total amount raised was USD 130,000.

As a result, donations made for the earthquake victims never reached the intended recipients as they were instead transferred to the FETO HQ in Pennsylvania, US with the facilitation of Engjell Hoxha, a FETO member Albanian citizen and a graduate of the FETO-run Bedër University, who was historically involved in money laundering.

The Albanian Ministry of Finance has launched an investigation into the allegations.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

READ MORE:Türkiye calls for global fight against FETO terrorism

