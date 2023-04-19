India will overtake China to become the world's most populous nation by the middle of this year, the United Nations projected.

The estimate represents decades-long trends in India and a position the South Asian country is likely to retain for centuries to come.

China has generally been regarded as the world's most populous country since the fall of the Roman Empire, though pre-partition British India may have overtaken it for a period.

How did this happen?

China moved decisively to curtail its population growth in the 1980s, imposing a strictly enforced one-child policy on its people.

It has become increasingly prosperous in recent decades -- a phenomenon consistently linked to smaller family sizes -- but is now reaping the demographic whirlwind with an aging, shrinking population.

India has mounted sterilization and family planning campaigns of its own, including a notoriously unpopular effort to target men in the 1970s.

It now focuses on women, with female sterilization by far the most popular method of contraception, despite the associated health risks.

Still, India’s fertility rates remain higher than its northern neighbour, giving it a much younger -- and now larger -- population: some 650 million Indians are under 25.

What are the implications?

New Delhi and Beijing are vying for geopolitical influence and the shift in the "most populous" title will bolster India's status as a rising power -- one being courted by the West as an alternative to Beijing.

It will also strengthen New Delhi's case for a long-sought permanent seat on the UN Security Council. As well as overtaking China, India has a larger population than the other four veto-holding member states combined.

Catering to so many people poses major environmental and infrastructure challenges.

A large and young workforce, however, has significant economic benefits: India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and last year displaced former colonial power Britain to take fifth place in the global GDP rankings.

How many people do India and China have?