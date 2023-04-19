WORLD
3 MIN READ
Renowned climber Noel Hanna dies after climbing Nepal's Annapurna peak
The 56-year-old adventurer, who had climbed Mt. Everest a total of 10 times, was returning after a successful summit of the 8,091-metre (26,545-foot) peak when he died at Camp 4 on Monday night.
Renowned climber Noel Hanna dies after climbing Nepal's Annapurna peak
An ambulance carrying the dead body of Hanna brought from Annapurna mountain region is seen in Kathmandu on Tuesday. / AP
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
April 19, 2023

Renowned Northern Irish climber Noel Hanna has died in Nepal while descending from the top of the treacherous Annapurna mountain range, according to officials.

The 56-year-old adventurer was returning after a successful summit of the 8,091-metre (26,545-foot) peak when he died at Camp 4 on Monday night.

"His body has been brought down and flown to Kathmandu," Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP from Annapurna base camp.

Hanna had summited Everest ten times and climbed the highest point on all seven continents.

In 2006, he climbed the world's highest peak and then cycled from the route's base camp to the sea in eastern India, reaching the Bay of Bengal after a marathon two-week bike ride.

Annapurna, the world's tenth highest mountain, is avalanche-prone, technically difficult and has a higher death rate than Everest.

Rescuers and helicopters were busy on the mountain on Tuesday in efforts to locate three other Indian climbers.

Record-holding Indian climber Baljeet Kaur, 28, and compatriot Arjun Vajpai, 30, were both rescued after a search lasting hours, the tourism department said.

RECOMMENDED

Another 34-year-old Indian climber, who fell into a crevasse on Monday, is yet to be found.

The spring Himalayan climbing season had a tragic start last week with the death of three Nepali climbers on Everest.

The trio were crossing the treacherous Khumbu icefall on Wednesday as part of a supply mission when a block of glacial ice fell and swept them into a deep crevasse.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring climbing season, when temperatures are warm and winds are typically calm.

The government has issued more than 700 climbing permits for various Himalayan mountains this season, including 319 for Everest.

READ MORE: Nepali mountaineer sets world climbing record

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force