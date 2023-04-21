Large parts of the Muslim world have marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at sundown and ushered in the holiday of Eid al Fitr.

The festivities were overshadowed by raging battles for control of Sudan and a deadly stampede in Yemen in which more than 80 people trying to collect aid were killed.

In other parts of the region, the holiday came against the backdrop of reconciliation and rapprochement between former rivals.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest shrines, and other Muslim countries have announced the holiday of Eid al Fitr marking the end of the Ramadan fast will begin on Friday.

In some other countries, authorities have said the holiday will start on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid al Fitr for this year," with Thursday the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account, citing a royal court statement.

Nearly 120,000 Muslims early on Friday offered special prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, which remains under Israeli occupation, according to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Administration.

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site, and today is the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, directly following the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Today’s so far peaceful atmosphere contrasts with a large stretch of April, which saw escalated tensions after Israeli forces stormed Al Aqsa and forcibly removed worshippers.

The timing of Eid al Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent Moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

The holiday is normally celebrated with family gatherings.

Authorities in Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Palestine, and Sudan also announced Eid al Fitr will start on Friday.

Libya, ruled by two rival administrations, will mark Eid on Friday in the country's east and on Saturday in areas under the control of the Tripoli-based government.

Statements from Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iraq's highest Shia authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, said Eid would start on Saturday in their countries.

Iraq's Sunni authorities announced the holiday would begin on Friday. The governments of Lebanon and Syria, both in the throes of crippling economic crises, said Friday would mark the beginning of the days-long holiday.