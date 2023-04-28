Despite a number of military interventions, which interrupted Turkish political life in 1960, 1971, 1980, 1997 and 2007, Türkiye has been able to hold largely democratic elections since the country’s transition to a multi-party system in 1950.

From the formation of the Turkish Republic in 1923 to 1950, Türkiye was led by one party that was co-founded by the country's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who passed away in 1938.

The elections in this period were largely ceremonial because only unchallenged CHP candidates had a chance to win seats in Turkish parliament.

But that changed with the 1950 election, in which a number of parties could run their candidates in a democratic poll and the Democrat Party, a conservative political leadership, came to power with a big majority.

Since then conservative parties have dominated Turkish politics while the CHP, a leftist party, could not get most votes (except in a few cases), remaining the main opposition in parliament.

In May, the country will face another crucial election cycle in its history.

Here is how Türkiye’s elections have evolved in last hundred years:

Ottoman legacy

Türkiye’s election history has its roots in the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor state to the Turkish republic, which controlled much of the Middle East and significant territories across the Balkans in the 19th century. The empire was in a declining state in the late 19th century, when Ottoman statesmen thought that reforming the multi-ethnic and multi-religious empire’s political structure was the only way to prevent its disintegration.

In 1876, as a result of the Ottoman reform program, the empire turned into a constitutional monarchy with a parliament and of course elections. The first polls were held respectively in 1876 and 1877, when the parliament passed an election law, which had been in effect until 1943 even during the Republic period.

But this parliament could not function much for various reasons and Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II suspended it until 1908, when the second Constitutional Era began after the Committee of the Union and Progress (CUP), the political wing of Young Turks, and its military allies came to power.

Following the 1908 elections, the Ottoman parliament was reopened in Istanbul as the CUP-aligned candidates won most elections across the empire. While the CUP claimed to be a reformist group, they resorted to aggressive suppression tactics to repress their political opponents. The CUP also manipulated elections by using state power and other means to elect their candidates to win an absolute majority in parliament.

After 1913, the CUP formed a one-party rule and steered the country all the way through World War I.

Wartime elections

At the end of WWI, the Allied powers invaded most of the Ottoman territories. In 1919, Mustafa Kemal led the Turkish Independence War against the British-French occupying powers. Although the invading powers took pride in having democratic governments, they closed the Ottoman parliament and exiled most of its deputies in 1920.

The same year Ataturk and his supporters called another parliament to be gathered in Ankara, a non-occupied city, and urged an election to be held across non-occupied territories for this Ankara-based assembly. The parliament was formally named Grand National Assembly, the same title the current Turkish state uses to describe its legislative body.

With the 1920 election, deputies were elected for the Ankara-based assembly as free MPs of the Istanbul-based Ottoman parliament also joined the new legislative body in the central Anatolian city, which became the Turkish capital later. This election was crucial because the Ankara-based assembly successfully led the Independence War against occupying forces.

Another crucial election happened in June 1923 prior to the declaration of the Turkish Republic in October the same year, which also marked the transition from the empire to the Republic.

This war assembly had an unprecedented democratic nature due to the existence of the two political factions called the First Group and the Second Group, which had opposing positions in regard to the direction of Türkiye. The Grand National Assembly won the Independence War, but these two factions had different opinions on the prospects of the peace deal with the Allied Powers.

While the Mustafa Kemal-led First Group advocated the approval of the Treaty of Lausanne, the Second Group, dominated by conservative politicians, opposed this measure. As a result, Mustafa Kemal and his supporters dissolved the assembly, calling for a new election to have a pro-peace majority in parliament.

Mustafa Kemal’s First Group, which named itself as People’s Party after the election, gained a big majority in parliament because the Second Group boycotted the poll, claiming the assembly’s dissolution to be unconstitutional. In three months following the election, the parliament approved the Treaty of Lausanne and declared Türkiye as a republic, ending the Ottoman rule.

In 1924, the People’s Party changed its name to Republican People's Party (CHP).

1923-1950: elections under one-party rule

The 1923 election had crucial effects starting the CHP’s one-party rule, which did not face any opposition party in the next five elections in 1927,1931,1935,1939 and 1943. Opposition groups like the Progressive Republican Party and Free Republican Party just briefly existed as both parties were closed down and could not participate in any elections.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was also elected as president four times by the parliament. After Ataturk’s death, the one-party rule continued under Ismet Inonu, Türkiye’s second president, who was also elected to the presidency four times by the parliament.

Following WWII, Türkiye’s one-party rule paved the way for the formation of other parties and for the first time ever since the founding of the Republic, opposition parties like Democrat Party (DP), whose founders were former CHP members, were allowed to run against the CHP. This marked the country’s transition to a multi-party system.

While other parties were allowed to run in the 1946 election, the CHP used many pressure tactics against the DP, a conservative party, which was a great inspiration for Türkiye’s current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to form his AK Party in 2001, before and during the controversial poll.