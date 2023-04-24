Ibrahim Mohamed turned in his hospital bed to find the patient next to him had died, but fighting that had erupted in Sudan's capital hours earlier meant the body could not be moved.

By the time Mohamed, a 25-year-old leukaemia patient, was finally evacuated from the Khartoum Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, the body was still there.

"Because of the intense fighting, the person could not be moved and buried," Mohamed's father, Mohamed Ibrahim, 62, told AFP news agency.

Attiya Abdullah, general secretary of the Sudanese Doctors' Union, said the same was happening in other hospitals.

"Decomposing dead bodies are kept in wards" for lack of anywhere else to put them, he told AFP.

With explosions, heavy gunfire and air strikes that have killed hundreds in the capital and in other parts of the country, "morgues are packed and the streets are littered with bodies", Abdullah said.

According to him, urban warfare between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has triggered a "complete and total collapse of the healthcare system".

As Ibrahim waited with his son in the hospital ward under ceaseless blasts, "the stench filled the room", the father said, made worse by power outages in the baking heat.

"We could either stay in the pungent room or go outside and be met with gunfire."

READ MORE: Diplomatic exodus underway in Sudan as rival generals continue fighting

Hospitals under fire

At around 1:00 pm on Tuesday, after three days with no food, water or electricity, the father and son finally left, but not to safety.

"The hospital was being shelled," Ibrahim recounted.

According to the doctors' union, 13 hospitals nationwide have been shelled and 19 others evacuated since the fighting began.

At least eight people have died in attacks on health facilities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The RSF and the army were fighting right outside the hospital," Ibrahim said, adding that some of that evacuating were hit by gunfire themselves.

When the bombs start falling near hospital premises, doctors face a grim choice.