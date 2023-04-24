Germany's Berlin-Brandenburg airport has cancelled around 300 flights as security staff began a full-day walkout over an ongoing dispute over pay and work conditions.

Berlin Brandenburg airport announced on Saturday that it had cancelled all flight departures on Monday and said that landings would also be affected after the Verdi union called on security workers to stage a one-day strike to raise the pressure in wage talks.

The strike began at 3.30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) and is set to continue until midnight (2200 GMT), according to the Verdi trade union.

“Due to the announced warning strike at the aviation security controls, no departures are possible today,” the airport operator said in a statement.

“Arriving flights may also be affected by cancellations and changes to the flight schedule may occur due to the warning strike,” it added.

Another airport spokesperson said roughly 240 flights had been scheduled to take off.

Passengers were advised to contact their airline or travel agent for information on rebooking and alternative travel options.

