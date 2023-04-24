Australia has unveiled its biggest military shakeup in decades, refocusing the armed forces on deterring would-be foes far from its shores.

Sketching a future in which Australia would have substantially longer-range strike capability, Defence Minister Richard Marles on Monday said the decades-old territory-focused strategy was "no longer fit for purpose".

Facing a more combative China, he said Australia will shift its focus to deterring enemies before they reach its shores - at sea, in the air and online.

"Today, for the first time, in 35 years, we are recasting the mission of the Australian Defence Force," Marles said.

The long-awaited strategic review by the defence ministry said Beijing's military build-up is now the largest and most ambitious of any country since World War II.

"This build-up is occurring without transparency or reassurance to the Indo-Pacific region of China's strategic intent," the review said, using another term for the Asia-Pacific.

"China's assertion of sovereignty over the South China Sea threatens the global rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific in a way that adversely impacts Australia's national interests."

READ MORE: EU's Borrell urges European navies to patrol Taiwan Strait

New Military Strategy