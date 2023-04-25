Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A Russian missile has hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city, killing at least two people and wounding ten others, part of a continuing barrage as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.

Ukrainian officials said the Russian military used S-300 air defence missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting the museum of local history in the city centre.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video from the site that shows the ruined building and emergency responders examining the damage.

“The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely," Zelenskyy said.

1332 GMT — Sweden expels 5 Russian Embassy staff on suspicion of spying

Sweden has informed Russia that five employees with the Russian Embassy in Stockholm have been asked to leave the country, saying they are suspected of spying.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said their activities are “incompatible” with their diplomatic status.

In a statement, Billstrom said Russia’s Ambassador to Sweden, Viktor Tatarintsev, had been informed of the decision earlier Tuesday.

A year ago, Sweden expelled three Russian Embassy staff as several countries kicked out Russian diplomats.

Sweden’s SAPO domestic security agency has said that “every third Russian diplomat in Sweden is an intelligence officer.”

0906 GMT — Russia says Ukraine attacks on Black Sea Fleet jeopardize grain deal extension

The Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukraine's attacks on the Black Sea Fleet jeopardised the extension of the grain deal.

Investigations into the recent attacks on Russia's facilities revealed that Ukrainian unmanned vehicles launched these strikes from the port of Odessa, which is used for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the strikes were carried out on March 23 and April 24 and that Ukraine used the humanitarian corridor, which is exclusively served for the purposes of the grain deal, to launch the drone attacks.

"The terrorist actions of the Kiev regime threaten the next extension of the grain deal after May 18," the ministry said.

0318 GMT — UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a UN meeting, accusing Moscow of violating the UN Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.