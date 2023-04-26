A bill that would outlaw caste discrimination in the US state of California has cleared its first big legislative hurdle.

On Tuesday, the state's Senate Judiciary Committee voted in favour of the legislation, sending it to the next committee for consideration.

If passed, the bill could make California the first state in the nation to make caste bias illegal by adding it as a protected category in the state's anti-discrimination laws.

State Senator Aisha Wahab, the first Muslim and Afghan American elected to the state legislature, introduced the bill last month.

"We've hit a nerve and exposed a form of discrimination many never even knew existed," said Wahab, D-Hayward, who told committee members that she has received death threats after proposing this legislation.

"Caste is an invisible shackle placed on people at birth. Those of us not raised in that system can't possibly understand what it does to one's psyche, the inter-generational trauma it causes."

India's Hindu caste system, which dates back thousands of years, divides society into a rigid hereditary hierarchy based on a belief in so-called upper-caste purity, with Dalits on the lowest rung facing discrimination and even violence.

Activists say caste-based discrimination has followed the South Asian diaspora to the United States.

Caste is a division of people related to birth or descent and those at the lowest strata of the caste system, known as Dalits, have been pushing for legal protections in California and beyond.

References to a societal hierarchy can be found in the millennia-old Hindu text Rig Veda, where a hymn describes the origin of all life from the Purusha or "supreme being."

A verse states that the four categories [varnas] of Hindu society came from this infinite being. The Brahmins [priest class] appeared from the being's head, the Kshatriyas [warriors] from his arms, the Vaishyas [business class] from his thighs and the Shudras [labourers] from his feet.

Those who were outside the system became known as the outcasts or untouchables, and later as the Dalits.

The varna system initially served to classify individuals on the basis of their attributes and aptitude. However, with time, it evolved into the caste system where a person's occupation and status in society became determined by birth.

Caste discrimination in US companies

Supporters of the bill say it is necessary to protect Dalits from bias in housing, education and in the tech sector — where they hold key roles.

Opponents called the proposed legislation "unconstitutional" and said it would unfairly target Hindus and people of Indian descent.

Wahab asserted on Tuesday that the bill "does not target any specific community or religion."