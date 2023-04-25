Hundreds of visitors from Australia and New Zealand have gathered at the site of the Gallipoli campaign in western Türkiye for a dawn service.

Tuesday's event marked the 108th anniversary of the first landing of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) troops on the Gallipoli (Gelibolu in Turkish) peninsula during a military campaign in World War I.

Nearly 2,000 Australians and New Zealanders made their trip to the former battlefields overlooking the Canakkale Strait for the annual sunrise commemoration of the start of the eight-month campaign.

Participants spent the night at the site in sleeping bags and blankets in the cold, waiting for the ceremony to begin while watching documentaries and interviews about the Battle of Canakkale during World War I.

In the programme that started at dawn, Australian Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh and New Zealand Defense Minister Andrew Little delivered speeches on the significance of the day.

The letter of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, to the families of foreign soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Canakkale was also read.