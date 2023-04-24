Two explosions have rocked a counter-terrorism office in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 12 people, police said, with over 50 injured.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said it was not clear yet what caused Monday's explosions in northwestern Swat Valley, which was previously long controlled by militants before they were flushed out in military operations in 2007 and 2009.

Hayat said there was an old ammunition store in the office, and police were probing whether that caused the explosions or if it was a militant attack.

No one has so far claimed responsibility but in recent months, the Pakistani Taliban have claimed similar attacks after ending a cease-fire with the government.

Hayat said most of those killed were police counter-terrorism officers.

READ MORE:What options does Pakistan have to deal with the TTP?

'Death toll could increase'