TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TEKNOFEST: Türkiye's largest technology, aviation event begins in Istanbul
Millions of visitors beat down doors for TEKNOFEST, which features dozens of events such as tech competitions, air shows, and concerts.
TEKNOFEST: Türkiye's largest technology, aviation event begins in Istanbul
TEKNOFEST, the world's largest aviation, space and technology festival, opened its doors for the 7th time in Istanbul. / Photo: AA / AA
By Emir Isci
April 27, 2023

TEKNOFEST, Türkiye’s premier aerospace and technology festival, has opened its doors to visitors at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.

The five-day festival, which features numerous events such as technology competitions, air shows, concerts, and seminars, began on Thursday.

TEKNOFEST aims to boost interest in technology in Türkiye.

The inaugural fair attracted some half a million visitors while the 2019 fair welcomed 1.72 million, which is a world record for an aviation-themed event.

RelatedFuture technology leaders of Turkey showcase their work at Teknofest

Millions of visitors

RECOMMENDED

Held in Istanbul in 2018 and 2019, the first TEKNOFEST outside of Istanbul was hosted by Türkiye’s southeastern province of Gaziantep in 2020, but it was held virtually due to pandemic restrictions.

In 2021, TEKNOFEST returned to the Turkish commercial capital of Istanbul.

Last year, hosted by the Black Sea province of Samsun, it was visited by 1.25 million people.

The event's first international version was also held last year in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital.

Tens of thousands of competitors and teams have been applying to the event since 2018 in dozens of categories.

RelatedErdogan: Turkey to make Teknofest an international brand
SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security