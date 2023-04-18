WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas-Saudi relations in focus as Haniyeh visits kingdom for the first time
Haniyeh’s visit coincides with an official visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who arrived in the kingdom on Monday.
Hamas-Saudi relations in focus as Haniyeh visits kingdom for the first time
It is not yet clear whether Abbas and Haniyeh will meet during their visit to Saudi Arabia. / AA
By Abid Sultan
April 18, 2023

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first visit to the kingdom in years.

Haniyeh, who touched down in the kingdom late Monday, is accompanied by a high-profile delegation that includes former political chief Khaled Meshal, a Hamas source told Anadolu Agency.

The Hamas delegation will hold talks with Saudi officials to discuss the latest Palestinian developments and Hamas-Saudi relations, the source said.

“Hamas is keen on maintaining balanced ties with all Arab and Islamic countries in a way that serves the Palestinian cause and people,” the source added.

Haniyeh’s visit coincides with an official visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who arrived in the kingdom on Monday.

Mending ties

RECOMMENDED

It is not yet clear whether Abbas and Haniyeh will meet during their visit to Saudi Arabia.

The last Hamas visit to Saudi Arabia was in 2015 when Meshal met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and senior Saudi officials.

In August 2021, a Saudi court sentenced 69 Palestinian and Jordanian nationals to different jail terms over accusations of Hamas links.

Riyadh, however, released most of the detainees in recent months, including Hamas representative to the kingdom Mohammed al Khudari.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia to host Hamas chief Haniyeh on Monday: Palestinian source

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem