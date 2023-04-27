Discrimination cases in the Netherlands were mostly based on ethnicity last year, according to an annual report.

Prepared with the help of several institutions, the report said discrimination complaints made to the police and the children's ombudsman in the country had increased compared to 2021.

The number of discrimination complaints received by the police in the Netherlands increased to 6,738 in 2022, 2 percent more than in 2021.

Ethnic-based cases of discrimination were mostly experienced in professional settings and public services, according to the report.