WORLD
2 MIN READ
Discrimination in Netherlands mostly based on ethnicity in 2022: Report
Report says discrimination complaints submitted to police continued to increase for 3rd year in row.
Discrimination in Netherlands mostly based on ethnicity in 2022: Report
Dutch police officer in the Hague / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2023

Discrimination cases in the Netherlands were mostly based on ethnicity last year, according to an annual report.

Prepared with the help of several institutions, the report said discrimination complaints made to the police and the children's ombudsman in the country had increased compared to 2021.

The number of discrimination complaints received by the police in the Netherlands increased to 6,738 in 2022, 2 percent more than in 2021.

Ethnic-based cases of discrimination were mostly experienced in professional settings and public services, according to the report.

RECOMMENDED

It explained that discrimination complaints submitted to police continued to rise for the third year in a row, noting that 43 percent of the complaints to the police and 49% of complaints to the Discrimination Complaints Services (ADV) were based on ethnicity.

Citing data from the police on discrimination based on religion, the report said this was mostly against Muslims, who were the target of 93 percent of religious-based discrimination in 2022, compared to 67 percent in the previous year.

Likewise, figures from the ADV showed that while 73 percent of discrimination based on religion was directed against Muslims in 2022, this rate was 65 percent in 2021.

The report also mentioned anti-Semitism in a separate category.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security