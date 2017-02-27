ISTANBUL, Türkiye — Twenty two years ago, Teoman Koman, a four-star Turkish general, asked the prominent conservative politician Hasan Celal Guzel if he would like to become prime minister. It was a tempting offer.

Koman was in charge of Türkiye’s powerful Gendarmerie forces at the time, and he was an old friend of Guzel's, who had been a minister in the 1980s. He was also very much part of Türkiye’s notorious deep state at a time when the Turkish "state within the state" was at the pinnacle of its nebulous stranglehold on power.

Koman wanted to discuss the coup he was plotting. The coup would indeed be carried out successfully in five months time. On February 28, 1997, a campaign to destabilise the coalition government led by Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan began in what is now remembered as the country's "postmodern coup" – the only coup in Türkiye’s coup-rich history not to take place at gunpoint.

The two old friends met in the headquarters of the Gendarmerie General Command in Türkiye’s capital Ankara in mid-September 1996. Koman had reason to believe that Guzel would be sympathetic to his proposal.

Koman may have been a soldier and Guzel a civilian politician, but the two men knew each other well and had often worked together on sensitive issues. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Guzel was in charge of coordinating the information exchange between the army and intelligence services. He later became minister of national education.

During the 1980s, Koman was, meanwhile, head of the department of public relations, which was part of the powerful National Security Council. He was head of the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) from 1988 until 1992.

They discussed their mutual concerns about the direction the country was taking for hours, until midnight, Guzel told TRT World in a rare interview in early 2017. He passed away a year after giving the interview. Koman talked about the issue of irtica, or "Islamic reaction," a term Türkiye’s strict secularists used to describe what they considered to be the mindset of religiously-minded Turks.

The generals were disturbed by the growing popularity of the Welfare Party (RP), Erbakan's religiously-inspired party which had won the largest bloc in parliament for the first time in 1996. The view that irtica was a leading existential danger to the Turkish state also coincided with NATO's changing threat perceptions during that period. After the fall of the Soviet Union, "Islamic fundamentalism" was fast replacing communism as the leading global threat in the eyes of the Western military-industrial complex.

Koman and other Turkish generals, with deep ties to NATO, were strongly influenced by this new global strategic vision.

"The conceptualisation of Türkiye’s internal and external threats was based on NATO concepts," Bulent Orakoglu, who was the head of intelligence for the Turkish police at the time of the postmodern coup, told TRT World in an interview. "Before 1980, our primary threat was judged to be communism, because it was a primary threat according to the US."

Towards the end of the conversation, Koman finally got to the point of their meeting: "Look Hasan Bey [Bey is a Turkish term of respect]. Between us, we are going to intervene [against the elected government]."

"Following the [military's] intervention, we intend to install you or Mesut Yilmaz [the leader of the Motherland Party, a mainstream conservative party] as prime minister," Koman said to Guzel.

Despite their years of collaboration, Guzel was outraged. Guzel, who was age 71 at the time of the interview, says he leapt out of his seat right after Koman offered him the premiership.

"All my life I have struggled against these kinds of coups. How could you offer me a job like this?" he replied emphatically to the general.

He wanted to leave, but Koman asked him to sit down, and continued trying to convince him.

"I tried to make him understand how damaging this coup could be for the country," Guzel told him. He says he urged the general not to perpetuate Türkiye’s long history of coups.

But Koman and his co-collaborators had already made their decision.

A "postmodern coup"

Guzel went to Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan.

"These men are preparing [for a coup]," he warned Erbakan, who, he says, just smiled at him with characteristic optimism.

"Nothing will happen. Don't worry!" Erbakan responded.

Erbakan thanked Guzel for his concern, but confidently repeated that there would be no military coup. Guzel did not give up there, however. He made an appointment with then-President Suleyman Demirel, a conservative leader, who had already been forced from power by the military in both the 1971 and 1980 coups.

"I also informed him about military's preparations. He was extraordinarily intelligent and knew me very well," Guzel said. "He took me seriously."

But not exactly in the way Guzel had expected. Having already been unseated twice as prime minister and been banned from politics for most of the 1980s, Guzel assumed the president would battle to uphold the democratically-elected government. This time around, however, Demirel chose to ensure his own political survival by allying with the military instead.